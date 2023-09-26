Brazil’s Amazon rainforest faces a severe drought that may affect around 500,000 people

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Officials say the Amazon rainforest in Brazil is facing a severe drought that may affect around 500,000 people by the end of the year. Many are already struggling to access essential supplies such as food and water. The principal means of transportation in the region is waterways and river levels are historically low. Droughts also impact fishing which is a means of subsistence for many riverside communities. Amazonas state declared an environmental emergency two weeks ago in response to the prolonged drought and launched a response plan valued at $20 million. The state’s civil defense agency said in a statement that authorities will also distribute food and water supplies as well personal hygiene kits.

