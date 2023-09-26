Abduction and terrorism trial after boy found dead at New Mexico compound opens with mom’s testimony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors presented tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a sickly toddler who was whisked away from his Georgia home by relatives without her permission to a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico where he died. Prosecutors are pursuing kidnapping and terrorism charges against four members of the boy’s family, including his father, stemming from a 2018 raid on their compound in New Mexico. Attorneys for the defendants say the family’s journey to New Mexico is being misrepresented by prosecutors and what the government construes as kidnapping “really is just a family traveling together to New Mexico.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.