A woman died after falling from a cliff at a Blue Ridge Parkway scenic overlook in North Carolina

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a South Carolina woman died after falling from a scenic overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina. The park service says dispatchers received a report of a woman who fell down a cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook on Saturday afternoon. Rescuers found the woman about 150 feet below the overlook. Officials identified the woman as 61-year-old Nancy Sampson of Greer, South Carolina, and confirmed she had succumbed to injuries from her fall. The parkway known for its views of the Appalachian Highlands stretches 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina.

