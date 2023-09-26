2 explosions ripped through dwellings in Sweden. At least one is reportedly connected to a gang feud

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two powerful explosions have ripped through dwellings in central Sweden, injuring at least three people and damaging buildings. Late Monday, an explosion occurred in Hasselby, a suburb of the capital, Stockholm. In the early hours of Tuesday, a blast in Linkoping, some 175 kilometers (110 miles) to the southwest, ripped the facade off a three-story building. It’s not known whether the blasts are connected. Swedish radio says one of the explosions is connected to an ongoing feud between criminal gangs, a growing problem in Sweden. So far this year, there have been 261 shootings, 36 people have died and 73 have been wounded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.