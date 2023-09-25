What is Nakhchivan? And after Nagorno-Karabakh, is this the next crisis for Azerbaijan and Armenia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — After Azerbaijan’s military offensive regained full control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, another dispute is looming on the horizon with Armenia: the territory of Nakhchivan. Like Nagorno-Karabakh, where the Armenian population felt cut off from the country of Armenia, Nakhchivan is territorially separated from the rest of Azerbaijan. The issue is clouded in controversy. Nakhchivan is ab exclave, separated from Azerbaijan by a wide swath of Armenia. The 2020 armistice that ended a six-week bar between Azerbaijan and Armenia calls for Baku’s connections to Nakhchivan to be ensured, but Azerbaijan’s promotion of a “corridor” concept raises fears in Armenia that Azerbaijan would intrude on its sovereignty.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.