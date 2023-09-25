Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are arguing that attempts to kick him off the presidential ballot under a rarely used constitutional clause for engaging in “insurrection” are improper attempts to interfere with his freedom of speech. The former president’s attorneys made the claim in two motions posted in court Monday attempting to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to ban him from Colorado’s presidential ballot. The case is the most significant so far in a scattered attempt to end Trump’s 2024 presidential run by citing a Civil War-era amendment prohibiting candidacies by those who “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S. Constitution.

