Thailand receives the first Chinese visitors under a new visa-free policy to boost tourism
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Top Thai officials have welcomed hundreds of Chinese tourists at Bangkok’s international airport on the first day of a new visa-free entry program that officials say will boost tourism. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin handed out gifts and posed for pictures Monday as his tourism minister and other VIPs greeted about 300 travelers from Shanghai. Addressing safety concerns among tourists, Srettha said it was the top priority of the authorities. There have been reports and rumors circulating on Chinese social media about fraud and kidnapping in Thailand. The visa exemption, which also applies to visitors from Kazakhstan, will be effective until Feb. 29. The tourism minister says accommodation and flight bookings have surged 30% since the policy was announced.