South Korean opposition leader attends court hearing on arrest warrant for alleged corruption

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has appeared in front of a judge who will decide whether he will be arrested on broad corruption allegations. Walking slowly with a cane after ending a 24-day hunger strike, Lee refused to answer questions from reporters as he arrived at Seoul Central District Court for a hearing on prosecutors’ request for an arrest warrant. Hundreds of Lee’s supporters and critics occupied separate streets near the court amidst a heavy police presence. Last week, the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to lift Lee’s immunity to arrest, reflecting growing divisions within his liberal Democratic Party over his legal problems months ahead of a general election.

