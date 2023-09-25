Security forces rescue 14 students abducted from Nigerian university

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say that security forces have rescued 14 of at least 20 students abducted from their university in the country’s northwestern region, and that they’re searching for those still held captive. The abductions pose a challenge to Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Tinubu, who was elected following campaign promises to solve the country’s security issues. The university says the abductions have thrown the university community into tension. It says 14 students and two other people have been rescued and that security forces are searching for the others.

