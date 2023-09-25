RYDER CUP ’23: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone castle

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — First came the castle. Then the golf course. The nearly 300,000 fans due to descend on the Marco Simone club for the Ryder Cup this week will be able to see the 11th-century castle with the same name from various points of the course. It’s wedged between the sixth and eighth holes. But they won’t be able to visit it. That’s because it’s the private residence of fashion designer and golf club owner Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna. Biagiotti Cigna says in a recent interview with The Associated Press inside the castle walls that she doesn’t really feel she owns the castle but is rather just “taking care” of it.

