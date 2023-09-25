Russia strikes Odesa, damaging port, grain infrastructure and abandoned hotel

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person. The Ukraine president’s office said Monday four civilians were killed and 13 wounded in the past day as the war entered its 20th month. Russia has continuously targeted port and grain storage facilities in Odesa since pulling out of a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to countries facing the threat of hunger. The attacks have destroyed silos, warehouses, oil terminals and other infrastructure critical for storage and shipping. Russia says it downed several Ukrainian drones, with some buildings damaged but no injuries reported.

