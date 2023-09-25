Rare tickets to Ford’s Theatre on the night Lincoln was assassinated auction for $262,500

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of front-row balcony tickets to Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865 — the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth — has sold at auction for $262,500. RR Auction, a Boston-based auction house, says the tickets sold Saturday. They are stamped with the date of that night’s play, “Our American Cousin,” and bear the imprint “Ford’s Theatre, Friday, Dress Circle!” They are also filled out in pencil with section and seat numbers “41″ and “42.” Booth entered the theater’s presidential box during the third act and fatally shot Lincoln before jumping onto the stage and escaping out a back door. He was tracked down at a Virginia farm 12 days later and shot to death.

