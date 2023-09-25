Poland accuses Germany of meddling its its affairs by seeking answers on alleged visa scheme

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister is accusing Germany of trying to interfere in his country’s internal affairs. He made the accusation afterGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Warsaw needs to clarify allegations that Polish consulates in Africa and Asia issued visas to migrants in exchange for bribes. Poland’s right-wing ruling party is facing questions about the alleged scheme ahead of a national election on Oct. 15. On Saturday, Scholz called on neighboring Poland to clarify what is happening. The German government is under pressure to do more to limit migration, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau retorted late Sunday that Scholz’s statement “violates the principles of the sovereign equality of states.”

