Pilot dies in crash of an ultralight in central New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in the crash of an ultralight in central New Mexico. Federal Aviation Administration officials say the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday near the Truth or Consequences airport and the pilot was the only person aboard. New Mexico State Police say they were holding the scene for the FAA to investigate. But FAA officials say their agency doesn’t investigate unregistered ultralight or glider accidents because they don’t meet the definition of an aircraft. State Police didn’t immediately release the name of the person who died or any details about the crash.

