On the campaign trail, New Zealand leader Chris Hipkins faces an uphill battle wooing voters

NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is facing an uphill battle to woo voters less than three weeks before an election. Opinion polls put his Labour Party significantly behind the more conservative National Party, led by former businessman Christopher Luxon. On Monday, Himkins campaigned in New Plymouth. he visited an art gallery, talked about home insulation with tradespeople and handed out sausages at an event to promote renewable energy. In an interview with the Associated Press, he talked about dealing with natural disasters, his country’s trade relationship with India, and an increased number of disruptions on the campaign trail. Himkins took over as prime minister when Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly stepped down in January.

