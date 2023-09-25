Michigan woman will serve up to 5 years in prison for crash into icy pond that killed her 3 sons

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for a crash in which her three young sons drowned after her SUV plunged into an ice-covered pond. Leticia Gonzales had pleaded no contest in August to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and three misdemeanor charges of moving violation causing death. WOOD-TV reports an Ottawa County judge sentenced the Holland-area woman Monday to a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years. Police said Gonzales was driving her SUV in February 2022 when it crashed into an ice-covered retention pond. Four-year-old Jerome III, 3-year-old Jeremiah and 1-year-old Josiah drowned.

