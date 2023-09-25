Mel Tucker’s attorney: Michigan State doesn’t have cause to fire suspended coach over phone sex

Mel Tucker’s attorney says Michigan State does not have cause to fire its suspended football coach after Tucker acknowledged having phone sex with an activist and rape survivor because he did not “engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior” or violate his contract. Attorney Jennifer Belveal denied in a statement Monday that Tucker’s actions were acts of moral turpitude at the university that operates in the shadow of Larry Nassar’s abuse of more than 100 athletes. Michigan State informed Tucker it planned to fire him last week. Activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022. Tucker says the phone sex was consensual.

