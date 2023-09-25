Man brings gun and knives into a Virginia church service after vague online threats, police say

HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man posted vague online threats of violence and images of a church before going inside with a handgun and two knives during Sunday services. Police said Monday he was arrested and no one was hurt after officers rushed to the scene. Park Valley Church is in the town of Haymarket, about 40 miles west of Washington. Police in Virginia’s Prince William County did not offer a possible motive. But it comes at a time when faith leaders are ramping up security after a stark uptick of concerning episodes at churches, synagogues and mosques in recent years.

