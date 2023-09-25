Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The latest talks over the mega dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary have broken up without an agreement. The two-day talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ended on Sunday night in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. Ethiopia’s chief negotiator, Seleshi Bekele, said the countries had “exchanged constructive ideas” and that Ethiopia remains committed to continuing the negotiations. Egypt’s water ministry blamed Ethiopia for the failure of the talks, saying it “opposed to any compromise.” Ethiopia sees the $4.6 billion project as essential to its development but Egypt fears it will restrict its share of the Nile water, critical for its huge population of 100 million people.

