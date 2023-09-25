German police raid locations across the country in connection with smuggling of Syrian migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany found more than 100 Syrian citizens inside apartments and other buildings that were searched Tuesday in connection with the suspected smuggling of migrants. German news agency dpa reported that more than 350 federal police officers searched locations in northern and western Germany and Bavaria on Tuesday as part of an investigation. The news agency says the Syrians allegedly were brought into the country without holding legal residency documents. Police arrested executed five Syrian asylum-seekers who were already living in Germany. Dpa says the Syrian migrants had to pay them 3,000 to 7,000 euros ($3,170- 7,400) to be smuggled into Germany.

