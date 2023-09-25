Flooding in the Mexican state of Jalisco leaves 7 people dead and 9 others missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven people are dead and another nine missing after a flood in the state of Jalisco. Local and state emergency personnel arrived early on Monday afternoon after the Jalocote stream overflooded its banks. Roads and homes were also damaged by the flood. The state of Jalisco said on the platform X that emergency responders, including a medical helicopter, were able to rescue three people from the water. The Jalocote runs through a small town of just over 200 locals into Autlán de Navarro, a municipality in the southern coastal region of Jalisco.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.