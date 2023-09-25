Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says

ROME (AP) — An agent for film legend Sophia Loren says the Italian actor is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her home in Switzerland. The agent said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery performed later that day “went very well.” Loren broke both a thigh bone and a hip, according to the agent. Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. She recently appeared with Italian designer Giorgio Armani as she attended a fashion show in Venice on the sidelines of the lagoon city’s film festival. Last week, she celebrated her 89th birthday.

