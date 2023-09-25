Fatal Florida train crash highlights dangers of private, unguarded crossings that exist across US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The weekend crash between a train and an SUV that killed six people in Florida happened at a private road crossing where little more than a sign or two is required. There were no crossing gates, no flashing lights and no sound. The Federal Railroad Administration reports there are more than 80,000 such crossings in the U.S. and has recommended installation of uniform, easy-to-understand warning signs. Authorities say a Cadillac Escalade driven by 52-year-old Jose G. Hernandez was hit by a CSX train on Saturday night at a crossing near Plant City, Florida. Five others died and one person remains hospitalized in critical condition.

