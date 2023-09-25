Egypt sets a presidential election for December with el-Sissi likely to stay in power until 2030

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says it will hold a presidential election over three days in December with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi highly likely to prolong his stay in power until 2030. The chairman of the National Election Authority says the vote will take place on Dec. 10-12, with a runoff on Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote. A handful of politicians have already announced their bids to run for the country’s highest post, but none poses a serious challenge to el-Sissi, who has been in power since 2014 and has faced criticism from the West over his country’s human rights record. El-Sissi, a former defense minister, led the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.