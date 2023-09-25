Colombian club president shot dead after match

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian second division club Tigres FC has announced its president was fatally shot after his team’s loss on Saturday night. According to local media reports, Edgar Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres’ Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota. His daughter was uninjured in the attack. Local authorities have an investigation into the 63-year-old’s murder underway.

