Coast Guard searching for woman swept into ocean from popular Washington coast beach

RIALTO BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard says teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean from a popular beach on the Washington coast. The Coast Guard says it received a call at 10:50 a.m. Monday about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was on Rialto Beach near Olympic National Park. The Coast Guard has two helicopters as well as a crew on land searching along with people from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the national park.

