Canadian auto workers to target General Motors after deal with Ford is ratified

DETROIT (AP) — Canadian auto workers say General Motors will be their next target after members ratified a new three-year labor contract with Ford. Unifor represents about 4,300 workers at three GM facilities in Canada It reached a strong deal with Ford and will try to negotiate a pattern agreement with GM. President Lana Payne said Monday the union has a lot of bargaining leverage with GM because a factory in Oshawa, Ontario, is working around the clock to build profitable Chevrolet pickups. Workers at Ford of Canada ratified a new deal on Sunday that raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years. So far Unifor has been able to avoid going on strike against the Detroit automakers, unlike its U.S. counterpart, the United Auto Workers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.