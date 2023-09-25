Bermuda premier says ‘sophisticated and deliberate’ cyberattack hobbles government services

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A major cyberattack has hobbled government operations in Bermuda, and officials are struggling to restore service. Premier David Burt said Monday that the government is trying to identify what happened and how it happened, as he described the attack as “sophisticated and deliberate.” He added that he could not provide certain details because it was a matter of national security. Burt said the attack occurred Wednesday night and was noticed Thursday morning. He said critical areas like transport, education and the island’s hospital have been operating as normal, but he added that it could take a couple of weeks for all services to be fully restored.

