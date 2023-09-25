Bahrain says attack by Yemen rebels kills a Bahraini officer and a soldier on the Saudi border

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s military command says a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed a Bahraini officer and soldier who were patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border. The statement, carried by the official Bahrain News Agency, says “a number” of Bahraini soldiers were also wounded in Monday’s attack, without elaborating. The tiny island nation of Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, which has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels for several years. A cease-fire had largely stopped the violence, and the two sides have appeared close to a peace agreement in recent months. It was unclear if the attack would derail those efforts or prompt retaliation by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

