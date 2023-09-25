A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there’s no significant damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least one Molotov cocktail has been thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials are investigating. U.S. Secret Service officers were called Sunday night to respond to the attack in the Adams-Morgan section of the city. A Secret Service spokesman said Monday that embassy officials reported someone had thrown a “possible incendiary device” at the building. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez says the Cuban Embassy “was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw 2 Molotov cocktails.” Rodriguez says no one was injured. No arrests have been made.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

