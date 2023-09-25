A deputy police chief in Thailand cries foul after his home is raided for a gambling investigation
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have raided the residence of one of the country’s four deputy national police chiefs. A commander in the national police force’s Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation said the search of the home of Police Gen. Surachate Hakparn was part of an investigation into an illegal online gambling network. Surachate is a major contender to become the next chief of the national police. He says eight of his subordinates also were arrested on Monday. Surachate denied any wrongdoing and alleged the raid was intended to discredit him due to “politics inside the Royal Thai Police.” The police force has a tradition of fierce internal politicking and a longstanding reputation for corruption.