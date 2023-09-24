Toddler and 2 adults fatally shot in Florida during argument over dog sale, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old child and two adults are dead after being shot during an argument over an apparent dog sale. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko says that five people, including the child, went to a luxury apartment complex late Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog. An argument ensued and gunfire broke out. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told police that two men fled in a car. Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released.

