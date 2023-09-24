North Korea calls South’s leader a ‘guy with a trash-like brain’ as it slams his UN speech

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol “a guy with a trash-like brain” and “a diplomatic idiot” as it blasted him for using a U.N. speech to issue a warning over the North’s deepening military ties with Russia. In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly last week, Yoon said South Korea “will not sit idly by” if North Korea and Russia agree to weapons deals that would pose a threat to South Korea. North Korea’s state media said Monday that cooperation with other nations is the legitimate right of a sovereign nation. South Korean responded that North Korea’s insults showed its “substandard system that lacks basic etiquette and common sense.”

