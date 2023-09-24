Skip to Content
AP-National

More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5

By
Published 10:06 PM

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks in recent years, mostly in rural and western parts of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment. Still, some experts question the effects on students who already missed out on significant learning during the pandemic. For parents, there is also the added complication, and cost, of arranging child care for that extra weekday. In Missouri, the number of districts routinely getting three-day weekends has more than doubled since the pandemic hit. Some lawmakers have pushed back, arguing students need more time with teachers.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content