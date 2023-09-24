Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis

TORONTO (AP) — The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons is apologizing for recognizing in Parliament a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II. Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation after Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to Hunka. Rota said Sunday that he “subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so.” He says fellow Parliament members and the Ukraine delegation were not aware of his intention to recognize the man.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.