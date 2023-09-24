Jury selection set to open in terrorism trial of extended family stemming from 2018 New Mexico raid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin as members of an extended family face trial on kidnapping and terrorism charges linked to a law enforcement raid on their squalid New Mexico encampment in 2018. Authorities at the time were seeking a missing, sickly 3-year-old boy whose remains were eventually found in an underground tunnel at the compound. Trial is scheduled to open Monday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque against two men and three women. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to support planned attacks on government institutions. Defense attorneys say their clients would not be facing terrorism-related charges if they were not Muslim.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.