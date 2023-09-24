Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery ever discovered in Gaza and find rare lead sarcophogi

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Archaeologists say they have discovered dozens of ancient graves including two rare sarcophagi made of lead in an ancient cemetery in the Gaza Strip. The site dates back some 2,000 years to the Roman period. It was discovered last year during work for an Egyptian-funded housing project in northern Gaza. Since then, work crews have been excavating the 2,700-square-meter site with the support of French experts. Archaeologist Rene Elter says 135 graves have been unearthed, including the two lead sarcophagi. He says the discovery is a first for Gaza. The Palestinian territory has a rich history stemming from its location on ancient trade routes. But years of conflict and urban growth have endangered many of Gaza’s archaeological treasures.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.