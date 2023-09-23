US diplomat says intelligence from ‘Five Eyes’ nations helped Canada to link India to Sikh’s killing

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Canada has said that information shared from members of an intelligence-sharing alliance was part of what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used to make public allegations of the Indian government’s possible involvement in the assassination a Sikh Canadian. The U.S. envoy spoke to Canadian CTV News network but he didn’t give more details. The full interview will be aired on Sunday. A Canadian official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the allegation of India’s involvement in the killing is based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada including intelligence provided by a major ally.

