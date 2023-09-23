Uganda’s president says airstrikes killed ‘a lot’ of rebels with ties to Islamic State in Congo

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said Saturday that recent airstrikes against rebels with ties to the Islamic State group in eastern Congo have killed “a lot” of the militants, possibly including a notorious bomb maker. The statement issued by the president’s office Saturday didn’t provide details on the Sept.16 airstrikes targeting the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a shadowy extremist organization blamed for regular violence targeting civilians from bases in Congo’s volatile east. The statement said Meddie Nkalubo, a Ugandan bomb maker with the ADF, was likely killed in the airstrikes. In June, suspected ADF rebels attacked a school on the Ugandan side of the border, killing at least 41 people before fleeing across the porous border.

