Trudeau pledges Canada’s support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced several support measures for Ukraine including military, economic and humanitarian assistance. Trudeau also pledged an additional show of diplomatic backing through steps intended to punish Russia. He said during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ottawa on Friday that the two nations agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets including from the Russian Central Bank. Trudeau said that Canada also added 63 Russian individuals and entities to the country’s sanctions list. Canada’s pledge to stand with the embattled European country will include $650 million in new military assistance and equipment over the next three years.

