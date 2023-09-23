Russian foreign minister lambastes the West but barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat is lashing out at the U.S. and the West as self-interested defenders of a fading international power structure. But Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov didn’t directly discuss his country’s war in Ukraine in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly. For a second year in a row, the General Assembly meeting is taking place with no end to the war in sight. In a speech Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “weaponizing” food, energy and even children against Ukraine and “the international rules-based order” at large.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.