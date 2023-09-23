Skip to Content
AP-National

Russian foreign minister lambastes the West but barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech

By
Published 9:44 AM

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat is lashing out at the U.S. and the West as self-interested defenders of a fading international power structure. But Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov didn’t directly discuss his country’s war in Ukraine in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly. For a second year in a row, the General Assembly meeting is taking place with no end to the war in sight. In a speech Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “weaponizing” food, energy and even children against Ukraine and “the international rules-based order” at large.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content