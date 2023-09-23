Niger’s junta accuses United Nations chief of blocking its participation at General Assembly

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The military government that seized power in Niger has accused United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of “obstructing” the West African nation’s full participation at the U.N.‘s annual meeting of world leaders in order to appease France and its allies. A spokesman for the junta said late Friday that the decision to not allow its envoy to speak at the U.N. General Assembly in New York could “undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country.” The junta wanted Niger’s former U.N. ambassador, whom it made foreign minister after a July coup, to speak on its behalf at the General Assembly. Guterres’ spokesperson says the envoy didn’t receive credentials to attend the meeting.

