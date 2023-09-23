New Jersey house explosion hospitalizes 5 people, police say
WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say five people were transported to hospitals by helicopters after an explosion at a New Jersey home. The West Milford Police Department says the house was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m. Friday. Northjersey.com reports West Milford Deputy Fire Chief Rich Poplaski says the structure collapsed as a result of an “unknown cause.” Police say a sixth person at the scene refused additional medical treatment. West Milford is located about 33 miles north of Morristown, New Jersey, and 48 miles northwest of New York City.