French activists protest racism and police brutality while officers are on guard for key events

PARIS (AP) — Activists from community groups, far-left parties and unions have held marches around France against racism and police brutality. The protests put authorities on edge at a time when French police are deployed en masse for a string of high-security events. Lingering anger over the killing by police of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June was an impetus for Saturday’s protests. They include a swath of groups with sweeping demands for social justice. Some 30,000 police and gendarmes are working Saturday to keep order for a visit by Pope Francis to Marseille and at three Rugby World Cup matches.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.