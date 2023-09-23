Florida siblings, ages 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on freeway 200 miles from home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old Florida boy and his 11-year-old sister who were running away to California drove 200 miles in their mother’s car before they were stopped by sheriff’s deputies on highway. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted the sedan on Interstate 75 early Thursday. The mother had reported the car stolen and her children missing hours earlier. The deputies thought they were dealing with car thieves, but were surprised to see two kids step out of the car instead. The children told detectives the girl was upset because their mother took away her electronic devices. They were released to their mother.

