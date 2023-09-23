At UN, African leaders say enough is enough: They must be partnered with, not sidelined

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, African leaders are relaying a unanimous message, that their continent of more than 1.3 billion people is done being a “victim” of a post-world war order and must be recognized and partnered with as a global power in itself. Analysts say it is a sign that the continent is becoming more conscious of the impediments stifling its development. There’s also a boldness that comes with the African Union’s new seat at the G20. But domestic divisions and polices with national instead of regional focuses present challenges.

