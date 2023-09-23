As foreign minister speaks at UN blocks away, Venezuelan asylum-seekers strain New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — As asylum-seekers stream in to New York City, officials have scrambled to open new emergency shelters. They’ve turned to tent facilities, school gyms and parks to comply with a state law requiring housing for the homeless. Many of these migrants are Venezuelan. There has been increasingly dire rhetoric from Mayor Eric Adams. He warns that the migrant crisis would “destroy New York City.” It is in that context that Venezuela’s foreign minister will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He will also be speaking days after a U.N.-backed panel investigating human rights violations in Venezuela reported that the South American country’s government has intensified efforts to limit democratic freedoms,

By DAVID BILLER and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

