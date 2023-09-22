Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Elijah McClain’s mother left a Colorado courtroom in tears as prosecutors showed jurors disturbing video footage of the 2019 confrontation with police in a Denver suburb that led to McClain’s death. The 23-year-old Black man died after being put in a neck hold by officers and injected by paramedics with a powerful sedative. Two Aurora officers are under trial for manslaughter and other felony charges in McClain’s death. Prosecutors are leaning heavily on footage from police body cameras to convince jurors excessive force by the officers contributed to McClain’s death. The case triggered police reforms in Colorado and fueled nationwide protests over forceful law enforcement tactics.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

