US pledges $100M to back proposed Kenyan-led multinational force to Haiti

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is pledging $100 million to support a proposed Kenyan-led multinational force to restore security to conflict-ravaged Haiti and urged other nations to make similar contributions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday that the U.S. would provide logistics, including intelligence, airlift, communications and medical support to the mission. It would still need approval by the U.N. Security Council. Other than Kenya, which would head the operation, personnel from several Caribbean nations would also be deployed to the country. Blinken also urged the international community to pledge additional personnel as well as equipment, logistics, training and funding for the effort to be successful.

