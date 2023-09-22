US ambassador to Japan calls Chinese ban on Japanese seafood ‘economic coercion’

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has accused China of using “economic coercion” against Japan by banning imports of Japanese seafood in response to the release of treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, while Chinese boats continue to fish off Japan’s coasts. China is the biggest market for Japanese seafood, and the ban has badly hurt Japan’s fishing industry. Emanuel posted four photos on social media on Friday which he said showed Chinese boats fishing off the Japanese coast after China imposed the embargo. The U.N. nuclear agency says the release of treated wastewater, if carried out as planned, will have a negligible impact on marine life and human health.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.